How Does R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Stack Up For Investors?

On Tuesday, shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) marked $0.96 per share versus a previous $0.88 closing price. With having a 8.92% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RRD showed a fall of -75.73% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.72 – $4.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -66.80% in the period of the last 200 days.

Buckingham Research equity researchers changed the status of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on September 4th, 2018. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on RRD shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RRD under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 20th, 2015. Additionally, RRD shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 25th, 2013. On July 31st, 2013, The Benchmark Company Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $15 to $20. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Reiterated the “Buy” rating for RRD shares, as published in the report on March 20th, 2013. The Benchmark Company seems to be going bullish on the price of RRD shares, based on the price prediction for RRD, indicating that the shares will jump from $12 to $15, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 27th, 2012. Another “Overweight” rating came from Barclays Capital, providing a prediction for $15 price target according to the report published in February 24th, 2012.

The present dividend yield for RRD owners is set at 0.13, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 30.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RRD is currently recording an average of 1.04M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 16.52%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.17%with 1.92% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.50, indicating growth from the present price of $0.96, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RRD or pass.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare RRD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, while the value 1.74 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.31 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -453.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RRD in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in RRD by 2.27% in the first quarter, owning 11.29 million shares of RRD stocks, with the value of $21.45 million after the purchase of an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in RRD shares changed 9.18% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.74 million shares of company, all valued at $9.01 million after the acquisition of additional 398,564 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse Asset Management acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company during the first quarter, with the value of $5.94 million, and Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.32% in the first quarter, now owning 252,609 shares valued at $5.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.96 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their position by 11.31% during the first quarter, now owning 2.19 million RRD shares, now holding the value of $4.16 million in RRD with the purchase of the additional 414,441 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 90.30% of RRD shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.