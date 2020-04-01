Digging Up the Details on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)

On Tuesday, shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) marked $8.45 per share versus a previous $8.04 closing price. With having a 5.10% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LOCO showed a fall of -44.19% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.15 – $16.65 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -31.57% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on July 26th, 2016. Other analysts, including Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey, also published their reports on LOCO shares. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LOCO under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 27th, 2016. Additionally, LOCO shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for LOCO shares, as published in the report on November 13th, 2015. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of LOCO shares, based on the price prediction for LOCO, indicating that the shares will jump to $17, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from August 28th, 2015. Another “Outperform” rating came from Robert W. Baird.

The present dividend yield for LOCO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.94. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LOCO is currently recording an average of 392.64K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.69%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.96%with -7.45% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.50, indicating growth from the present price of $8.45, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LOCO or pass.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare LOCO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.75 for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., while the value 10.56 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.66 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 385.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LOCO in the recent period. That is how AllianceBernstein LP now has an increase position in LOCO by 12.54% in the first quarter, owning 2.46 million shares of LOCO stocks, with the value of $31.69 million after the purchase of an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Investment Counselors of Maryland also increased their stake in LOCO shares changed 1.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.45 million shares of company, all valued at $18.73 million after the acquisition of additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.37 million, and Personal Capital Advisors Corp. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 22.74% in the first quarter, now owning 96,250 shares valued at $6.7 million after the acquisition of the additional 519441 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 98.30% of LOCO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.