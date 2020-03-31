Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Stock?

On Monday, shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) marked $27.28 per share versus a previous $27.46 closing price. With having a -0.66% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Lincoln National Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LNC showed a fall of -53.77% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $16.11 – $67.52 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -51.46% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares from “Outperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on March 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Sandler, also published their reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LNC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 10th, 2020. Additionally, LNC shares got another “Overweight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 7th, 2020. On June 25th, 2019, Goldman Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $65 to $77. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Resumed the “Market Perform” rating for LNC shares, as published in the report on January 8th, 2019. Keefe Bruyette seems to be going bullish on the price of LNC shares, based on the price prediction for LNC. Another “Neutral” rating came from Goldman.

The present dividend yield for LNC owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LNC is currently recording an average of 2.57M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 15.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.54%with 57.23% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $54.09, indicating growth from the present price of $27.28, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LNC or pass.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare LNC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.36 for Lincoln National Corporation, while the value 2.57 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.29 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -41.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 84.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LNC in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in LNC by 1.14% in the first quarter, owning 9.45 million shares of LNC stocks, with the value of $428.93 million after the purchase of an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in LNC shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.23 million shares of company, all valued at $237.35 million after the acquisition of additional 1 shares during the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $227.5 million, and Citadel Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 79.37% in the first quarter, now owning 1,640,900 shares valued at $168.32 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.71 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their position by 5.46% during the first quarter, now owning 3.53 million LNC shares, now holding the value of $160.29 million in LNC with the purchase of the additional 112,122 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 84.80% of LNC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.