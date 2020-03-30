Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

On Friday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) marked $6.81 per share versus a previous $6.30 closing price. With having a 8.10% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ellington Financial Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EFC showed a fall of -62.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.24 – $19.12 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -60.95% in the period of the last 200 days.

Nomura equity researchers changed the status of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on September 27th, 2019. Other analysts, including Sandler O’Neill, also published their reports on EFC shares. Sandler O’Neill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EFC under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 6th, 2017. Additionally, EFC shares got another “Neutral” rating from B. Riley FBR, Inc., setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 8th, 2017. On February 24th, 2017, FBR & Co. Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $18 to $17.50. On the other hand, Maxim Group Reiterated the “Buy” rating for EFC shares, as published in the report on October 11th, 2016. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of EFC shares, based on the price prediction for EFC, indicating that the shares will jump from $22 to $22.50, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from May 9th, 2016. Another “Outperform” rating came from FBR Capital, providing a prediction for $22.50 price target according to the report published in April 21st, 2016.

The present dividend yield for EFC owners is set at 0.26, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ellington Financial Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 11.15. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 23.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EFC is currently recording an average of 894.81K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 22.93%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 36.06%with 0.15% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $19.08, indicating growth from the present price of $6.81, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EFC or pass.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare EFC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.89 for Ellington Financial Inc., while the value 3.52 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.75 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 11.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 54.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EFC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in EFC by 4.20% in the first quarter, owning 3 million shares of EFC stocks, with the value of $49.62 million after the purchase of an additional 120,953 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Ellington Management Group LLC also increased their stake in EFC shares changed 215.99% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.69 million shares of company, all valued at $44.41 million after the acquisition of additional 1,836,443 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $30.88 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 17.05% in the first quarter, now owning 249,158 shares valued at $28.28 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.71 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, American Money Management Corp. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 1.51 million EFC shares, now holding the value of $24.91 million in EFC with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 54.80% of EFC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.