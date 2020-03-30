Are NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Friday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) marked $2.31 per share versus a previous $2.70 closing price. With having a -14.44% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of NGL Energy Partners LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NGL showed a fall of -79.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.15 – $15.71 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -79.88% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares from “Outperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on NGL shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NGL under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on March 12th, 2020. Additionally, NGL shares got another “Neutral” rating from UBS, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 8th, 2019. On July 17th, 2019, Piper Jaffray Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $17. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for NGL shares, as published in the report on February 20th, 2019. Guggenheim seems to be going bullish on the price of NGL shares, based on the price prediction for NGL. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 7th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for NGL owners is set at 0.68, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -15.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NGL is currently recording an average of 1.90M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 33.92%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 29.37%with -36.89% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $16.71, indicating growth from the present price of $2.31, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NGL or pass.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare NGL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for NGL Energy Partners LP, while the value 8.92 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.73 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 47.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 79.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NGL in the recent period. That is how Invesco Advisers, Inc. now has an increase position in NGL by 0.18% in the first quarter, owning 21.44 million shares of NGL stocks, with the value of $174.94 million after the purchase of an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ALPS Advisors, Inc. also increased their stake in NGL shares changed 1.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 14.2 million shares of company, all valued at $115.9 million after the acquisition of additional 140,204 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $33.94 million, and Global X Management Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 34.83% in the first quarter, now owning 1,069,620 shares valued at $33.78 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.14 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, RR Advisors LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 3.12 million NGL shares, now holding the value of $25.44 million in NGL with the purchase of the additional 539,000 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 79.70% of NGL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.