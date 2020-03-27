Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX)?

On Thursday, shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) marked $6.00 per share versus a previous $5.66 closing price. With having a 6.01% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ardelyx, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ARDX showed a fall of -20.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.10 – $8.81 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 14.76% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 18th, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ARDX under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 12th, 2020. Additionally, ARDX shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen. On April 8th, 2019, Piper Jaffray Initiated an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $15. On the other hand, Jefferies Initiated the “Buy” rating for ARDX shares, as published in the report on August 24th, 2018. Leerink Partners seems to be going bullish on the price of ARDX shares, based on the price prediction for ARDX, indicating that the shares will jump to $13, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from March 19th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for $13 price target according to the report published in November 29th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for ARDX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2547.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -95.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ARDX is currently recording an average of 847.76K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.77%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.71%with 19.76% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.00, indicating growth from the present price of $6.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ARDX or pass.

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare ARDX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Ardelyx, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.48 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 9.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 84.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ARDX in the recent period. That is how Deerfield Management Company LP now has an increase position in ARDX by 105.98% in the first quarter, owning 7 million shares of ARDX stocks, with the value of $48.47 million after the purchase of an additional 3,603,843 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Adage Capital Management LP also increased their stake in ARDX shares changed 42.46% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.7 million shares of company, all valued at $39.43 million after the acquisition of additional 1,698,342 shares during the last quarter.

RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $37.08 million, and Rock Springs Capital Management L increased their stake in the company’s shares by 58.74% in the first quarter, now owning 1,794,739 shares valued at $33.56 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.85 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Redmile Group LLC increased their position by 21.03% during the first quarter, now owning 4 million ARDX shares, now holding the value of $27.68 million in ARDX with the purchase of the additional 4,000,000 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 84.50% of ARDX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.