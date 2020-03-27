Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) marked $19.03 per share versus a previous $16.66 closing price. With having a 14.23% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Synchrony Financial, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SYF showed a fall of -47.15% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.15 – $38.18 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -43.21% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on January 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including Nomura, also published their reports on SYF shares. Nomura repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SYF under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on December 5th, 2019. Additionally, SYF shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill. On May 3rd, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts Resumed an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $39. On the other hand, Goldman Upgrade the “Buy” rating for SYF shares, as published in the report on February 14th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of SYF shares, based on the price prediction for SYF. Another “Outperform” rating came from Oppenheimer, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 24th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SYF owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Synchrony Financial, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.43. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Synchrony Financial (SYF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 25.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SYF is currently recording an average of 8.26M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.95%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.45%with 30.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $38.44, indicating growth from the present price of $19.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SYF or pass.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare SYF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.43 for Synchrony Financial, while the value 4.20 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.55 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 48.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SYF in the recent period. That is how Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. now has an increase position in SYF by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 20.8 million shares of SYF stocks, with the value of $605.37 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Geode Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in SYF shares changed 13.96% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 12.13 million shares of company, all valued at $353.08 million after the acquisition of additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter.

At the present, 98.60% of SYF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.