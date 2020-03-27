Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) marked $58.16 per share versus a previous $51.90 closing price. With having a 12.06% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Evergy, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EVRG showed a fall of -10.65% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $42.01 – $76.57 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.27% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) shares from “Underperform” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Evercore ISI, also published their reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EVRG under “In-line” rating, in the report published on November 25th, 2019. Additionally, EVRG shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill. On October 10th, 2019, BofA/Merrill Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $67. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Downgrade the “Market Perform” rating for EVRG shares, as published in the report on August 15th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of EVRG shares, based on the price prediction for EVRG, indicating that the shares will jump to $62, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from February 12th, 2019. Another “Sell” rating came from Goldman.

The present dividend yield for EVRG owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Evergy, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 180.72. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EVRG is currently recording an average of 2.67M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.17%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.69%with 5.55% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $70.83, indicating growth from the present price of $58.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EVRG or pass.

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare EVRG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 20.71 for Evergy, Inc., while the value 18.02 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.81 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 11.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 87.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EVRG in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in EVRG by 1.87% in the first quarter, owning 12.34 million shares of EVRG stocks, with the value of $806.45 million after the purchase of an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in EVRG shares changed 0.01% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.88 million shares of company, all valued at $253.44 million after the acquisition of additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $235.91 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 55.52% in the first quarter, now owning 1,237,550 shares valued at $226.54 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.47 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 87.20% of EVRG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.