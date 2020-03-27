Digging Up the Details on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

On Thursday, shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) marked $11.12 per share versus a previous $10.60 closing price. With having a 4.91% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CPS showed a fall of -66.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.64 – $59.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -66.48% in the period of the last 200 days.

The Benchmark Company equity researchers changed the status of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on January 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Buckingham Research, also published their reports on CPS shares. Buckingham Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CPS under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 16th, 2019. Additionally, CPS shares got another “Buy” rating from ROTH Capital, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 26th, 2019. On June 13th, 2019, Goldman Downgrade an Sell rating and increased its price target from $51 to $36. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Underperform” rating for CPS shares, as published in the report on February 20th, 2019. Seaport Global Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of CPS shares, based on the price prediction for CPS. Another “Buy” rating came from Buckingham Research.

The present dividend yield for CPS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -15.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CPS is currently recording an average of 279.49K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 16.55%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.34%with 24.80% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $25.00, indicating growth from the present price of $11.12, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CPS or pass.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare CPS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 2.96 for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., while the value 22.93 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.76 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -30.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 1.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CPS in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in CPS by 3.67% in the first quarter, owning 2.5 million shares of CPS stocks, with the value of $43.25 million after the purchase of an additional 88,693 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in CPS shares changed 2.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.15 million shares of company, all valued at $19.92 million after the acquisition of additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $11.01 million, and Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased their stake in the company’s shares by 20.30% in the first quarter, now owning 64,328 shares valued at $6.59 million after the acquisition of the additional 381221 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 1.20% of CPS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.