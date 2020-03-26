Is AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) a great play right now?

On Wednesday, shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) marked $60.16 per share versus a previous $67.88 closing price. With having a -11.37% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AMN showed a fall of -3.45% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $45.04 – $89.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.46% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including CFRA, also published their reports on AMN shares. CFRA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AMN under “Strong Buy” rating, in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Additionally, AMN shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 14th, 2020. On August 3rd, 2018, Lake Street Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $70 to $67. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Reiterated the “Buy” rating for AMN shares, as published in the report on April 10th, 2018. Lake Street seems to be going bullish on the price of AMN shares, based on the price prediction for AMN, indicating that the shares will jump from $50 to $61, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from February 16th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies, providing a prediction for $61 price target according to the report published in February 1st, 2018.

The present dividend yield for AMN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.88. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AMN is currently recording an average of 440.90K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.56%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 19.85%with -26.63% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $80.38, indicating growth from the present price of $60.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AMN or pass.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare AMN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 25.12 for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., while the value 16.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.40 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -17.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AMN in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in AMN by 4.89% in the first quarter, owning 6.99 million shares of AMN stocks, with the value of $514.17 million after the purchase of an additional 325,419 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment also increased their stake in AMN shares changed 29.95% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.77 million shares of company, all valued at $130.04 million after the acquisition of additional 407,208 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $104.13 million, and Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.06% in the first quarter, now owning 106,945 shares valued at $94.75 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.29 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou increased their position by 6.51% during the first quarter, now owning 1.17 million AMN shares, now holding the value of $85.91 million in AMN with the purchase of the additional 90,671 shares during the period of the last quarter.