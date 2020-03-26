Is 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) a great play right now?

On Wednesday, shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) marked $18.04 per share versus a previous $17.56 closing price. With having a 2.73% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of 8×8, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EGHT showed a fall of -1.42% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $10.70 – $26.67 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.04% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on January 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EGHT under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on January 27th, 2020. Additionally, EGHT shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 13th, 2020. On October 24th, 2019, B. Riley FBR Upgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $18.50. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for EGHT shares, as published in the report on September 30th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of EGHT shares, based on the price prediction for EGHT, indicating that the shares will jump from $25 to $28, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from July 31st, 2019. Another “Sell” rating came from B. Riley FBR, providing a prediction for $28 price target according to the report published in July 31st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EGHT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 31.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -64.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EGHT is currently recording an average of 1.66M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.49%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 18.84%with 43.06% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $23.75, indicating growth from the present price of $18.04, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EGHT or pass.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare EGHT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for 8×8, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.54 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 17.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EGHT in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in EGHT by 2.95% in the first quarter, owning 14.05 million shares of EGHT stocks, with the value of $259.93 million after the purchase of an additional 403,230 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in EGHT shares changed 2.04% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 10.15 million shares of company, all valued at $187.7 million after the acquisition of additional 202,655 shares during the last quarter.

Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $94.62 million, and Tiger Global Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.65% in the first quarter, now owning 220,000 shares valued at $91.58 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.95 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, First Trust Advisors LP increased their position by 43.51% during the first quarter, now owning 4.18 million EGHT shares, now holding the value of $77.29 million in EGHT with the purchase of the additional 388,800 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.00% of EGHT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.