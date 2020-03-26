Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) marked $7.25 per share versus a previous $6.99 closing price. With having a 3.72% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FCX showed a fall of -44.74% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.82 – $14.68 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -32.29% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FCX under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on December 17th, 2019. Additionally, FCX shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 13th, 2019. On November 7th, 2019, Morgan Stanley Resumed an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $13.30. On the other hand, UBS Upgrade the “Buy” rating for FCX shares, as published in the report on October 10th, 2019. B. Riley FBR seems to be going bullish on the price of FCX shares, based on the price prediction for FCX, indicating that the shares will jump from $14 to $13, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 8th, 2019. Another “Sector Perform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts.

The present dividend yield for FCX owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.98. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 6.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -2.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FCX is currently recording an average of 29.14M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.73%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 17.70%with 36.53% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.96, indicating growth from the present price of $7.25, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FCX or pass.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare FCX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., while the value 6.29 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.17 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -109.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 75.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FCX in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in FCX by 0.65% in the first quarter, owning 153.6 million shares of FCX stocks, with the value of $1.53 billion after the purchase of an additional 984,741 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in FCX shares changed 0.31% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 71.02 million shares of company, all valued at $707.39 million after the acquisition of additional 216,697 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $544.95 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 10.48% in the first quarter, now owning 2,239,244 shares valued at $235.03 million after the acquisition of the additional 23.6 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 75.60% of FCX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.