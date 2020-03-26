Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) marked $29.06 per share versus a previous $26.89 closing price. With having a 8.07% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ares Management Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ARES showed a fall of -18.58% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $20.20 – $41.88 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -6.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

Oppenheimer equity researchers changed the status of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) shares from “Outperform” to a “Perform” rating in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ARES under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on October 8th, 2019. Additionally, ARES shares got another “Overweight” rating from Barclays, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 5th, 2019. On the other hand, Jefferies Initiated the “Buy” rating for ARES shares, as published in the report on June 28th, 2018. Oppenheimer seems to be going bullish on the price of ARES shares, based on the price prediction for ARES. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Wells Fargo.

The present dividend yield for ARES owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 76.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 30.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ARES is currently recording an average of 743.94K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.71%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.93%with 8.03% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $41.33, indicating growth from the present price of $29.06, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ARES or pass.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare ARES shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 29.77 for Ares Management Corporation, while the value 12.60 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.98 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 237.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 66.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ARES in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in ARES by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 10.19 million shares of ARES stocks, with the value of $352.35 million after the purchase of an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ARES shares changed 0.39% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.74 million shares of company, all valued at $233.08 million after the acquisition of additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Ares Management Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $227.84 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.31% in the first quarter, now owning 318,355 shares valued at $161.59 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.67 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 66.70% of ARES shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.