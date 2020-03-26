Are Travelzoo (TZOO) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Wednesday, shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) marked $3.95 per share versus a previous $3.50 closing price. With having a 12.86% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Travelzoo, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TZOO showed a fall of -63.08% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.04 – $22.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -64.62% in the period of the last 200 days.

WBB Securities equity researchers changed the status of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares to a “Speculative Buy” rating in the report published on February 17th, 2016. Other analysts, including The Benchmark Company, also published their reports on TZOO shares. The Benchmark Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TZOO under “Hold” rating, in the report published on February 12th, 2016. Additionally, TZOO shares got another “Hold” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 17th, 2015. On October 18th, 2013, The Benchmark Company Reiterated an Hold rating and increased its price target from $30 to $25. On the other hand, Ascendiant Capital Markets Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for TZOO shares, as published in the report on July 19th, 2013. Ascendiant Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of TZOO shares, based on the price prediction for TZOO, indicating that the shares will jump from $26 to $32, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from May 21st, 2013. Another “Hold” rating came from The Benchmark Company, providing a prediction for $32 price target according to the report published in April 19th, 2013.

The present dividend yield for TZOO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Travelzoo, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.12. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Travelzoo (TZOO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 43.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TZOO is currently recording an average of 80.97K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 18.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 19.60%with 22.67% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.00, indicating growth from the present price of $3.95, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TZOO or pass.

Travelzoo (TZOO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TZOO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.83 for Travelzoo, while the value 5.49 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.33 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 128.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 38.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TZOO in the recent period. That is how Osmium Partners LLC now has an increase position in TZOO by 20.22% in the first quarter, owning 819530 shares of TZOO stocks, with the value of $6.7 million after the purchase of an additional 137,855 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in TZOO shares changed 0.79% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 391125 shares of company, all valued at $3.2 million after the acquisition of additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter, with the value of $2.57 million, and The California Public Employees R increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $1.72 million after the acquisition of the additional 209900 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 38.90% of TZOO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.